Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 43,462 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 692.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $303.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

