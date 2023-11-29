Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

