Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 78.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
