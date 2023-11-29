KOK (KOK) Price Up 44.4% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $4.52 million and $890,321.93 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,681.88 or 1.00128687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00820066 USD and is down -9.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $900,372.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

