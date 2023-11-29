Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 1st. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$2.86 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$109.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.92.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

