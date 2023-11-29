Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 77.3% in November

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

BPYPP opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

