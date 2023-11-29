2,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 102,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

