Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,174 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

