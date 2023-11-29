Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 99,173 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of ImmunoGen worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 868,027 shares of company stock worth $13,309,605. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

