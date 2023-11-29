Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period.

NYSE:AGD opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

