Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

