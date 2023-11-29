Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $711,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

