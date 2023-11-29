Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,466 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Nucor worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.4% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.16 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.