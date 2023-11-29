Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

