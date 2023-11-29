Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 2.3 %

PCG stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.