Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

