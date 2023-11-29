Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

