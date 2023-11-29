Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

