4,800 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CB opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

