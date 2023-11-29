Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Ventas were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,021 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 488.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 111,351 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 128,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,559.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.