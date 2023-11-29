Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Mirova

Mirova decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 217.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 454,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,956,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 20,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.32. 193,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,134. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

