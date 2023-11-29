Mirova Has $109,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,802 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. 494,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,905. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

