Mirova Sells 289 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirova lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after acquiring an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.73.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.