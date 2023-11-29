Mirova Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 39,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,101. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

