Mirova Sells 278 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $358.09. 43,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.89. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $372.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

