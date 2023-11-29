Thematics Asset Management Has $35.30 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $35,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.59. 73,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

