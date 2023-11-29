Thematics Asset Management Purchases 3,971 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 582,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.