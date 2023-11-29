Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Thematics Asset Management cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,169 shares of company stock valued at $109,406,290 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.36 on Wednesday, hitting $286.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,301. The company has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $286.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.81.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

