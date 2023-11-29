Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,640 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Xylem worth $22,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. 53,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

