Thematics Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,432,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $16,429,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $17,998,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

