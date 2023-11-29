Thematics Asset Management Acquires 4,925 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $529.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

