Thematics Asset Management Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average of $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.



