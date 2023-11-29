Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 194,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,359. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

