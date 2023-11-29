Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

