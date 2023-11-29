Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

