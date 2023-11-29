Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,558,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,048,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

