Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

