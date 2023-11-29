Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinite Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFNT. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $358,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000. Kim LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinite Acquisition by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinite Acquisition alerts:

Infinite Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFNT opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Infinite Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

About Infinite Acquisition

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Infinite Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.