Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLAC opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.