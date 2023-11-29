Karpus Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

