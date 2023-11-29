66,573 Shares in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
