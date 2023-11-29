Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,310 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

