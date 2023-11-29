48,528 Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.