Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 111,750 Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $1,417,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $2,092,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Trading Up 0.0 %

Trailblazer Merger Co. I stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Trailblazer Merger Co. I has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

