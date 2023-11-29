iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $230,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $89,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.