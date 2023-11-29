Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 218.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $227.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

