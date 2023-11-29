Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 25,424 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,693.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 44,217 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,235,422.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,069,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,525,266.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,538. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

