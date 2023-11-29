Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

