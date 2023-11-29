Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $210.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $220.00.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

