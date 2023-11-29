Bridgewater Associates LP Has $2.25 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 467.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

TXT stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

