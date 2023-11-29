Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

